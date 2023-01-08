Aquarius Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

Aquarius Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 08 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 00:02 ist

A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Lucky Number: 6.                         

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aquarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

How your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

How your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

Scanners for avocados & your brain: Highlights from CES

Scanners for avocados & your brain: Highlights from CES

A battle of equals?

A battle of equals?

A burst of creative energy

A burst of creative energy

A fine-tuning of innovation

A fine-tuning of innovation

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

 