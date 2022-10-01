Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 1, 2022

Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Lucky Number: 4.

