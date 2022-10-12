Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends
Colour: Wine-red
Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar
Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup
TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises
477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings
Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides
World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip