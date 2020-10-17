Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020

Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  • Oct 17 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 01:00 ist

A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.

Lucky color: Honey

Lucky number: 8

Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire

