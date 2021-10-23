Aquarius Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Double-check costs in connection with travel. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Today is a good time for business. Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 6
