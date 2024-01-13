Are New Year’s resolutions necessary?

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Decemer 31, we begin formulating resolutions. They can be to achieve academic goals, get a promotion, learn a new skill etc. Although people might have good intentions, on average, only 9% to 12% of the public sticks to their New Year’s resolutions. The tradition of creating resolutions is followed by many, but the tradition of keeping those resolutions is followed only by few people. Waiting for a new year to level up leads people to be unproductive the rest of the year. Resolutions can be made at any time of the year. The increased motivation that comes with the start of the new year lasts for a few days till the dopamine wears off. The gruelling schedules that we create damage our physical and mental health. New Year’s resolutions pressure people because they give the feeling that they must follow them even if it is tiresome. The festive hangover, plus the drastic change in schedule in January, makes it difficult to stick to resolutions and develop new habits. But to accomplish our goals we don’t need to hold ourselves back until the new year. Instead, we can achieve our goals at any time of the year if we make them realistic and remain consistent with them.