Aries Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial this is a good period to seek employment, a new job or a work project.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur
The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder
Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'
Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive
'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah
Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation