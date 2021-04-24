Aries Daily Horoscope - April 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 3
Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone
Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75
Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic
When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS
Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'
Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms