Aries Daily Horoscope - April 3, 2022

Aries Daily Horoscope - April 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 4 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Aries Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

 