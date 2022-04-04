Aries Daily Horoscope - April 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students
Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?