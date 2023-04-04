Aries Daily Horoscope - April 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark.
- Lucky Colour: Opal
- Lucky Number: 6
