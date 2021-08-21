Aries Daily Horoscope - August 21 | Free Online Astrology

Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music
Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem
Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi
'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'
Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?