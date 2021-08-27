Aries Daily Horoscope - August 27, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things.
Lucky Colour: Cream.
Lucky Number: 1.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'
Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him
Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam
Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'
Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle
Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge
Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt