Aries Daily Horoscope - August 7, 2021

Aries Daily Horoscope - August 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

  Aug 07 2021
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 00:45 ist

Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Try not to go over the top.

Lucky colour: Emerald         

Lucky number: 6

