Aries Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 2
