Aries Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion.
Lucky color: Jade
Lucky number: 9
Lucky gem: Red Coral
