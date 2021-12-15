Aries Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2021

Aries Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 00:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay Photo

Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

