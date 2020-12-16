Aries Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Put your efforts into your work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment.
Lucky color: Saffron
Lucky number: 2
Lucky gem: Red Coral
New, rediscovered species found in Andes of Bolivia
Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?
We could feed the population of two Earths
Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps
Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report
ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10