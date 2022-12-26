Aries Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. You will be in the mood for competition, and your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity.
Lucky Colour: Mango.
Lucky Number: 9.
