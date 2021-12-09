Aries Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor