Aries Daily Horoscope - January 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land.
- Lucky Colour: Coral
- Lucky Number: 6
