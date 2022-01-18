Aries Daily Horoscope - January 18, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break!
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?
Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid
Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey
When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika
Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince
Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty