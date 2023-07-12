Aries Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A party puts you in the limelight .don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Lukcy Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS
With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd
What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?
I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'
Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship
Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future