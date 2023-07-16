Aries Daily Horoscope - July 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi