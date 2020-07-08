Aries Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straight- forward Aries, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 2
Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?
Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war
World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die
'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs
New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity
A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?