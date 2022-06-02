Aries Daily Horoscope - June 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky Colour: Cerise.
Lucky Number: 4.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why should judges retire at 65?
Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake
Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school
Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover
India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze
'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report