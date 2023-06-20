Aries Daily Horoscope – June 20, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. At work, a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months
Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held
When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy
Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?
Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time
Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer