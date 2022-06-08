Aries Daily Horoscope - June 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Try not to blow a situation out of proportion, and see it for it is – you do love drama, don’t you? But you will just get the hackles up of the other friend, and no good is going to come out of it by putting the other person on the defensive.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 7
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August
Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'
Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win
In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats
Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study
India ranks lowest in environmental performance index