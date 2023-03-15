Aries Daily Horoscope - March 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best.
- Lucky Colour: Jade
- Lucky Number: 7
