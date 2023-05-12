Aries Daily Horoscope - May 13, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial this is a good period to seek employment, new job or work project.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 1
