Aries Daily Horoscope - May 18 | Free Online Astrology

Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 2
