Aries Daily Horoscope - November 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness.
Lucky Colour: Mauve.
Lucky Number: 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022
Himachal: Google trends suggest loss of interest in AAP
Husband, brother-in-law rape woman after triple talaq
K'taka: 4 minors detained for celebrating Pak's T20 win
Can call them chokers: Kapil after India's T20 WC exit
Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case