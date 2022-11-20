Aries Daily Horoscope – November 20, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 2
