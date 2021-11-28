Aries Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial
Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus
Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands
What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?
Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy
How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name