Aries Daily Horoscope - October 1, 2022

Aries Daily Horoscope - October 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 00:45 ist

You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.

Lucky Colour: Coffee.

Lucky Number: 1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aries Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 