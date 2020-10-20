Aries Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020

Aries Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 01:00 ist

You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.

Lucky color: Cerise

Lucky number: 4

Lucky gem: Red Coral

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aries Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?

Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

 