Aries Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021

Aries Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 00:13 ist

You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual.

Lucky Colour: Copper  

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope
Aries Horoscope
Zodiac

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

