Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Most of us love going to a beauty store and buying our favourite skincare products. However, in the last couple of years, with the pandemic shutting down many brick-and-mortar stores, there is newfound flexibility that comes with buying products online.

With many skincare and beauty brands turning to two technologies — artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR)—to make a customised skincare routine for the buyer, you don’t need to actually try on the cleanser or foundation to know whether it suits your skin.

While skincare trends like Korean skincare or K-beauty and usage of sustainable, eco-friendly products have emerged in recent times, the idea of bespoke skin products has taken centre stage.

Most consumers want their skincare regime tailored to their skin type and concerns, so brands are now first analysing the buyers’ needs and then formulating a product that works for them to cater to this demand.

Also read: Gua sha: Ancient Chinese skin scraping therapy is the new beauty fad

Taking this innovation ahead, several brands like Vedix, Freewill, Bare Anatomy, among others, are now leveraging AI and AR to custom-care their skincare products.

“Advanced technologies such as AI and AR have brought incredible benefits to several industries in recent years. In a world that is driven by technologies, it makes perfect sense to start thinking about the inclusion of AI in the beauty and wellness industry as well,” said Chaitanya Nallan, co-founder and CEO, SkinKraft Laboratories beauty brand.

“Apart from helping sales and connecting better with consumers, AI enables tailored solutions and virtual trials which have proved to be essential in a time where many consumers feel unsafe trying products in-store or even leaving their homes for that matter.”

There are various ways in which brands are using AI. While some allow users to use products virtually, others use AI to predict the consumers’ skin concerns and changes after using their products.

Also read: How the Koreans keep their skin glowing

Parameters like location, exposed weather patterns, lifestyle habits, among others, are analysed with well-researched algorithms to conclude the right ingredients required for the user’s skin profile. Finally, a suitable cleanser, moisturiser, serum and other skincare products are suggested to the users. This way, the brand motivates consumers and increases brand credibility.

E-commerce brand Myntra, in October last year, announced its partnership with digital brand experience company Revieve. As part of the tie-up, Myntra deployed an AI-powered skincare solution Digital Skincare Advisor on its platform to help its consumers achieve personal skincare goals by getting handpicked routines.

The trend of tailor-made beauty is here to stay.