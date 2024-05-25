Dear Prime Minister,
As a concerned citizen, I am writing to you to address a crucial issue that weighs on the hearts of millions: Why is India still considered a developing country? Despite progress in many areas, there are still significant challenges holding us back.
I believe India’s status as a developing country persists due to several factors. Income inequality remains a significant challenge, with vast disparities between urban and rural areas, and within communities themselves. This disparity limits access to basic needs like education and healthcare, hindering overall progress. Another challenge is infrastructure. While there have been improvements, there are still areas where infrastructure is lacking, hindering economic growth and access to essential services. Lack in quality of education is also a key factor. Finally, environmental sustainability is critical. Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation have taken a toll on our environment, leading to pollution and resource depletion.
Addressing these issues is crucial for sustainable development.
Yours sincerely,
Ananya Manohar, 15
Doddaballapura, Karnataka
---------
Respected future Prime Minister of India,
As I write this letter to you, the Lok Sabha elections are still going on. So not knowing who exactly you are, I congratulate you on winning the hearts of the people.
I would like to bring to your notice a matter which most political parties refrain from speaking against, that is reservations for minorities based on caste. As a student, I would like to see an education system which is mostly based on merit with certain reservations established for the economically weaker sections of the society and not based on caste.
I wish to see India being more development-oriented than welfare-oriented. To see Indian citizens self-sufficient would be a great achievement for both the government and the citizens. This is just one of my dreams for India. And I hope that under your leadership, these dreams will turn into reality.
Yours faithfully,
Akhila Sirsi, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka
-------------
Honourable Prime Minister,
I have a serious question for you. What do you think is the one major problem faced by girls in India?
If you were to ask me the same, I would say that girls in India are vulnerable to various forms of abuse, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. From domestic violence to sexual exploitation, girls face significant risks to their physical and psychological well-being.
Any given minute, women of all ages are facing some sort of crime against there rights and are suffering in the worst ways. Women are often scared to go even for a stroll by themselves. Unfortunately, that’s how bad the current environment is.
I request you to ensure the safety of women, so that all the women in India can lead their life peacefully without any fear. Definitely safety measures are already implemented but these measures should be strictly followed.
As the head of our nation, I call upon you to act for women safety. Women are already strong, it’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.
Hope you look into the matter and make minor changes in our country.
Yours sincerely
Varshini M, 15
Doddaballapura, Karnataka