‘As a concerned citizen...’

I would like to bring to your notice a matter which most political parties refrain from speaking against, that is reservations for minorities based on caste. As a student, I would like to see an education system which is mostly based on merit with certain reservations established for the economically weaker sections of the society and not based on caste.

I wish to see India being more development-oriented than welfare-oriented. To see Indian citizens self-sufficient would be a great achievement for both the government and the citizens. This is just one of my dreams for India. And I hope that under your leadership, these dreams will turn into reality.

Yours faithfully,