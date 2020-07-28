Astronaut shares first moments of sunrise from ISS

Astronaut shares extraordinary photos of the first moments of sunrise from the ISS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 22:57 ist
Image: Twitter/AstroBehnken

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Robert Louis ‘Bob’ Behnken, who was also a former Colonel with the US Air Force, had a special something for his Twitter followers yesterday.

“First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station,” wrote Behnken on the microblogging platform. 

Behnken has been sharing photos of the Moon, taken from space. These photos of the sunrise, taken from the International Space Station (ISS), are extraordinarily sharp.

Since the ISS revolves around the earth every 90 minutes, astronauts on board witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets every day.

The photos, which were shared on Twitter, have been liked almost 60,000 times.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Space
Earth
NASA
International Space Station

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Kids in this village are taught via loudspeaker

Kids in this village are taught via loudspeaker

 