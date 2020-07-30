Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook series; aims at ultra-portable, lightweight mobile PC market

Asus on Thursday (July 30) launched its new series of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, adding four new models between the two lineups.

The new machines, ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413), are powered by Intel's newest 10th generation Core mobile processors, which depending on the model, are either the new 10nm Ice Lake processors or the older 14nm Comet Lake processors.

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425)

The new Zenbooks touted to be the world’s thinnest 13.3" and 14" laptops, are designed for portability thanks to the 4-sided NanoEdge display with 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, and feature a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis.

At 1.07 and 1.13 kg, ZenBook 13 and 14, the laptops are the slimmest ever variants to feature such versatile connectivity with an unrivaled set of l I/O ports including the DualThunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI.

The laptops feature multiple productivity-boosting features, including an ergonomic design featuring a NumberPad, edge-to-edge keyboard with Asus' ErgoLift hinge that improves typing comfort, cooling, and sound quality. Furthermore, it is equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello.

The ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in a luxurious Lilac Mist and glossy Pine Grey hues with a classy spun-metal finish.

VivoBookS S14/ Vivobook Ultra K14 (S433/K413)

Asus states that the VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14 and are designed for the 'vibrant youth' that believes in breaking away from the norm. The laptops feature a three-sided NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels that make for 85/84 percent- screen-to-body ratio, and weigh 1.4 kg.

The VivoBookS S14 is available in rich shades of Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black, and Dreamy White. The VivoBook Ultra K14 offers Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold shades.

The new VivoBookS S14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The Vivobook Ultra K14, on the other hand, is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD.

The Vivobook laptops offer an I/O set replete with USB-C, HDMI, and SD card reader. They also feature a fingerprint sensor to ensure the security of users' data.

The new Zenbook line starts at Rs 79,990, while the Vivobook line starts at Rs 39,990.

