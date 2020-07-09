Asus ROG Phone 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coming soon to India

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus announced to host a product launch event later this month.

The company confirmed to unveil the much-awaited gaming flagship ROG Phone 3. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be an online-only event and will be streamed live on the official Asus YouTube channel at 8:15 pm IST on July 22.

Asus also revealed that the upcoming ROG Phone 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile processor chipset to date.

The new Snapdragon 865+ houses Kryo 585 CPU Prime cores and reach a clock speed up to 3.1GHz, 10-percent more than the predecessor, and is backed by Adreno 650 GPU with 10-percent faster graphics processing power. It also boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0, Qualcomm Game Smoother. It also supports True 10-bit HDR gaming and first-ever updatable GPU drivers on a mobile phone.

Also, it features 5th gen Qualcomm AI Engine and is said to be twice as powerful as its predecessor. The Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator pushes AI performance with maximum battery efficiency for the cutting-edge AI use cases, Qualcomm claims.

Also, the Qualcomm 865+ supports 6 GHz operation (Wi-Fi 6E), which promises to dramatically expand Wi-Fi capacity by adding up to 1200 MHz of additional spectrum for Wi-Fi use.

It also features Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and supports speeds up to 7.5 Gbps internet speed, which promises to offer smooth and immersive cloud-based gaming.

Other expected features of Asus ROG Phone 3 include 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340p) super AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, primary quad-camera on the back and a 5,800mAh battery.

Already, Walmart-owned Flipkart is teasing Asus ROG Phone 3 will be made available in India soon.

Besides India, Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to make its way to Europe and American markets soon after the launch event.

