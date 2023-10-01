At peace, at last

The decision to send Blatch to Japan came from memories of a trip that King and Bradshaw went on. They took off for Kyoto soon after a movie called Sex and the City 2, based on the TV series, did not go down well with critics. King, who wrote, directed and co-produced that movie was shocked. He expected it to be appreciated by audiences. Wandering from one temple to another, he kept bawling and releasing those emotions helped him feel at peace. Parker was with him all along, lighting candles and offering flowers. On the podcast, King shared that the bond he shares with Parker in his personal life is like the bond between Blatch and Bradshaw in the series. Sending Blatch to Kyoto was his way to honour Garson.