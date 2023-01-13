B’luru girl sings a cover of ‘Feeling Good’

Sixteen-year-old Anushka Jadhav from Bengaluru has done a cover of the iconic 1960s song Feeling Good, also recorded famously by Nina Simone and Michael Bublé.

This is her first professional cover song, made possible because of a collaboration with well-known guitarist and music educator Vinay Kaushal.

“I won a national-level competition in the solo singing category in 2021. That’s where Vinay was impressed by my talent and agreed to mentor me,” says the PUC student who dropped the song in November on audio streaming platforms, clocking over 1,000 listens.

A resident of Whitefield, she counts Miley Cyrus and Idina Menzel (the voice of Elsa in Frozen) as her inspiration, and credits Disney movies for igniting her interest in singing.

She has also learnt jazz and enjoys listening to psychedelic rock and hip hop.

Another cover and an original song are on the cards. She posts them on her YouTube channel Anushka J.