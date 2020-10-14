'Act of gravity': Baba Ramdev falls from elephant

Baba Ramdev falls from elephant while doing Yoga, leaves Twitterati in splits

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:26 ist
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI

Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev was trending Twitter, after the yoga guru fell off an elephant while performing asanas.

In the 22-second video, Baba Ramdev was apparently teaching yoga practices to saints at Guru Sharanan’s Ashram Raamanarati in Mathura.

The acclaimed ‘swami’ was testing his flexibility and ability to balance on an unsteady surface, when he had a fall. Springing up in a second, Baba Ramdev can be seen brushing the accident off with a laugh.

Netizens were quick to react on Twitter, comparing the fall with the country’s current GDP, some likening the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ remark to the fall.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Baba Ramdev
Yoga
elephant

What's Brewing

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

 