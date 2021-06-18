Battleground Mobile India early access goes live on Google Play Store

Last month, PlayersUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile-makers Krafton Inc launched an India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile game. It allowed interested users to register for the new game and now, it is opening doors to select enthusiasts to test it first hand before the official roll-out.

For now, Android phone users can apply for early access to Battlegrounds Mobile (BGM) game on Google Play Store.

For the uninitiated, BGM is a battle royale game set in the virtual world. There multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

It is free-to-play and also players can battle it out be it squad-based or even one-on-one in diverse game modes with diverse maps, tools and ammunition.

"We request our fans to only click on links from our official verified social pages or the official website only.Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as indicated above," the company said.

It's been close to a year since the Indian government banned the PUBG Mobile over user privacy concerns. It left a huge void in the mobile gaming scene in the country. Though indigenous game FAU-G (Fearless and United- Guards) developed by nCore Games created a huge excitement during the launch time since it has fizzled out in terms of conversation on social media platforms.

However, it is no secret that BGM resembles PUBG Mobile in many ways including game strategies. Also, those who sign-up for the new game will be offered an option to migrate their old PUBG Mobile account to the BGM.

One discernible change we see in the new game is the player's when injured bleeds green blood.

Also, there is a new account creation system, which screens underage players from signing in to the BGM. Also, it will show notifications that the game is in the virtual world and this is not real.

This initiative will help people getting addicted to the game. Addiction and delinquency from young adults were also two of many reasons for the government to ban PUBG Mobile in India.

