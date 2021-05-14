Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to go live next week

After announcing the launch of the PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG)-alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has revealed the new game will open registrations from next week in India.

As the name suggests, it is an India-region exclusive battle royale game. Initially, only Android phone users will be eligible to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile on Google Play Store from May 18 onwards.

"Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available exclusively to play in India only," the company said.

As of now, there is no official word on when the registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be made available for iOS/iPadOS. But, it will happen sooner than later, there are a lot of gaming enthusiasts in the Apple ecosystem, as iPhones and iPads come with the most powerful processors in the mobile industry and assure a smooth gaming experience.

Krafton plans to bring exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.