Battlegrounds Mobile India registrations goes live on Google Play Store

It's been close to a year since the Indian government banned the popular PlayersUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile over user privacy concerns.
PUBG Mobile's parent company Krafton earlier in the month announced to bring India region-specific Battlegrounds Mobile and now, interested gamers can register for the new battle royale game from May 18 onwards.
Gamers who register early will get permanent recon outfits including masks and more rewards.
Krafton has plans to bring exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.
For now, Battlegrounds Mobile will support Android phones and users can register on Google Play Store. The company is expected to make the game available on Apple iOS/iPad platform soon.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment
Israel continues to strike Gaza amid diplomatic efforts
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast
All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict
DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row
Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret