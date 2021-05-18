Battlegrounds Mobile registrations goes live in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India registrations goes live on Google Play Store

For now, Battlegrounds Mobile will support Android phones and users can register on Google Play Store.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 13:41 ist

It's been close to a year since the Indian government banned the popular PlayersUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile over user privacy concerns. 

PUBG Mobile's parent company Krafton earlier in the month announced to bring India region-specific Battlegrounds Mobile and now, interested gamers can register for the new battle royale game from May 18 onwards.

Gamers who register early will get permanent recon outfits including masks and more rewards. 


Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser on the company website (screen-grab)

Krafton has plans to bring exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

For now, Battlegrounds Mobile will support Android phones and users can register on Google Play Store. The company is expected to make the game available on Apple iOS/iPad platform soon.

