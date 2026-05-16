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Beetroot Kokum Risotto: How to prepare and savour

The rich redness of the risotto comes from the humble beetroot while kokum brings a reddish hue to the dish in addition to giving it a tangy, aromatic twist.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 21:23 IST
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