Beetroot Kokum Risotto: How to prepare and savour

<p>The rich redness of the risotto comes from the humble beetroot while kokum, a loved ingredient in Maharashtrian cuisine, too brings a reddish hue to the dish in addition to giving it a tangy, aromatic twist.</p>.<p><strong>What you need</strong></p>.<p>For the Risotto:</p>.<p>One and a half cups of Arborio rice</p>.<p>Two medium-sized beetroots (peeled and cubed)</p>.<p>One tablespoon of ghee</p>.<p>One medium-sized onion (finely chopped)</p>.<p>Two garlic cloves (minced)</p>.<p>One teaspoon of mustard seeds</p>.<p>10 curry leaves</p>.<p>A pinch of Hing (asafoetida)</p>.<p>Four cups of vegetable stock</p>.<p>A cup of kokum soaked in half a cup warm water</p> <p>Quarter cup of white wine (optional)</p>.<p>Two tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese (optional)</p>.<p>Salt and pepper to taste</p>.<p>For Garnish:</p>.<p>Two tablespoons each of roasted cashews (roughly chopped) and fried onions</p>.<p>Fresh coriander or mint leaves (chopped) for garnish</p>.<p>Pomegranate seeds for garnish</p>.<p>Ghee for finishing</p>.<p><strong>Preparation</strong></p>.<p>Pre-heat the oven to 180-degree C (350-degree F). Toss the cubed beetroots with ghee, salt and pepper, and roast for 30 minutes until tender. Set aside.</p>.<p>Soak the kokum in warm water for 10 minutes, then strain and add the kokum water to warm vegetable stock. Keep the stock simmering. Heat ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves and Hing, and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add chopped onions and garlic to the pan and saute until soft and translucent (about 3–4 minutes).</p>.<p>Stir in the Arborio rice and cook for two minutes, then add white wine (if using) and cook until absorbed. Begin adding the warm kokum-infused stock, one ladle at a time, stirring frequently, until the rice is tender and creamy (about 20 minutes). Stir in the roasted beetroot cubes and cook for a few minutes until heated through.</p>.<p>Finish with a drizzle of ghee, adjust seasoning and garnish with roasted cashews, fried onions, fresh herbs and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot.</p>