Best of 2020: Apple Music's year-end top artists and tracks announced

After revealing the top iOS apps and games of 2020, Apple on Thursday (December 3) revealed the year-end chart of top 25 songs most loved by the Apple Music subscribers around the world.

'The Box' by Roddy Ricch emerged as the most popular user-choice music for 2020. Apparently, it garnered 13.7 million plays worldwide in its debut week. By the second week of January, the song was surpassing 30 million weekly plays globally in addition to being Shazamed 1 million times in the first six weeks. It later went on to top the charts in 37 countries around the world

Also, the album 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial', sung by the same artist also won the top honours in its category. Garnering 13.7 million plays worldwide in its debut week,

“The Box” was an immediate standout on Apple Music’s Rap Life playlist as well as the Apple Music Top 100 charts.

"When we consider artists and songs that came out of nowhere to become global breakout hits, our first thought this year would be Tones And I with the song “Dance Monkey”. The song was the third most-streamed song in 2020. The very first time the song was Shazamed in Dusseldorf, Germany was just the beginning of music fans asking “what is that song?” - a question that was asked of Shazam an incredible 24.6 million times over the year. Rewriting Shazam’s record books, the song is the most Shazamed track not only this year but also of all time. The song started to emerge in September 2019, and remained in the top 40 on the Apple Music Global Daily Top 100 chart a full year later, currently reigning as the second-longest consecutive weeks' streak on the chart," Apple said.

In India, Arjit Singh emerged as the numero uno music artist of the year. Followed, by the band The Weeknd, Post Malone, Drake, and Ed Shreen topping off the top five in the chart (full list below).

Top Charts: World

--Top Song of 2020: The Box - Roddy Ricch

--Top Album of 2020: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

--Top Lyrics of 2020: WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

--Top Shazamed Song of 2020: Dance Monkey - Tones And I

Top 10 Artists: India

1)Arijit Singh

2) The Weeknd

3) Post Malone

4) Drake

5) Ed Sheeran

6) Maroon 5

7) Taylor Swift

8) Sidhu Moose Wala

9) Diljit Dosanjh

10) Eminem

Interested readers can view the Apple Music's top 100 list chart below:

--Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global(here)

--Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics (here)

--Top 100 2020: Shazam (here)

